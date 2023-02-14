Over the weekend, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the MAGA representative for Georgia and the first QAnon advocate to make it into the House of Representatives in the US, accused Minority Leader of the US Senate Mitch McConnell of being a “Democrat”, to which one of her supporters yelled, “He’s a communist!”
It wasn’t a stretch in that room. Greene has previously said: “Democrats are actually communist.”
Read more about McConnell's back and forth and back again.
The point to this apparent idiocy is to make the words devoid of any useful meaning and thus disrupt thought and discussion about the underlying concepts they represent.
It’s a strategy, and even if MTG doesn’t understand it, the people feeding her lines most definitely do.
https://pages.gseis.ucla.edu/faculty/agre/conservatism.html
See the sections on “Destruction of Language” and “Destruction of Reason”.
See also Orwell’s novel 1984 and its appendix on Newspeak. Less erudite, but more recent, there’s Steve Bannon’s tactic for removing facts and reason from public discourse which he described as ‘flooding the zone with siht’.
An interesting link. Thanks doctor!
I think that MTG is a terrorist by those statements. McConnell is a crook and a weathervane, but communist????? They wouldn’t know one if it bit them.
If a Democrat is actually a communist, then does this make Xi Ching Ping a… Democrat?
If you take a look at the constitution of the PRC you’ll find it looks rather more democratic as Australia’s, never mind how it all works in practice. According to article 1 of the constition, “The People’s Republic of China is a socialist state under the people’s democratic dictatorship led by the working class and based on the alliance of workers and peasants.”
Even more obviously democratic, there’s Kim Jong-un. Must be, because he’s in charge of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The other Korean Republic, to the south of that one, is of course not a bit democratic by this measure.
The self serving sleaze of US politics is even worse than our own rancid circus.