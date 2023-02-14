US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Image: Zennie/Private Media)
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Image: Zennie/Private Media)

Over the weekend, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the MAGA representative for Georgia and the first QAnon advocate to make it into the House of Representatives in the US, accused Minority Leader of the US Senate Mitch McConnell of being a “Democrat”, to which one of her supporters yelled, “He’s a communist!”

It wasn’t a stretch in that room. Greene has previously said: “Democrats are actually communist.”

Read more about McConnell's back and forth and back again.

Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.

Join us

About the Author

Charlie Lewis — Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis

Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis pens Crikey's Tips and Murmurs column and also writes on industrial relations, politics and culture. He previously worked across government and unions and was a researcher on RN's Daily Planet. He currently co-hosts Spin Cycle on Triple R radio.

Topics