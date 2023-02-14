What if something important happened in Australian politics over the summer and no one noticed?

We might have seen the first loss of sheen from Anthony Albanese’s still election-warm glow. There was a big hint of it in the first Newspoll of 2023, which recorded an otherwise healthy +24% net satisfaction rate for the prime minister. That number is not at all shabby; most political leaders would consider evil deeds to get to this level.

However, this is the lowest net-satisfaction, or net-sat as political jargon would have it, for Albanese since last May’s election — a fall from the giddy heights of +35% last July and +33% just before Christmas.