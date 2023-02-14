What if something important happened in Australian politics over the summer and no one noticed?
We might have seen the first loss of sheen from Anthony Albanese’s still election-warm glow. There was a big hint of it in the first Newspoll of 2023, which recorded an otherwise healthy +24% net satisfaction rate for the prime minister. That number is not at all shabby; most political leaders would consider evil deeds to get to this level.
However, this is the lowest net-satisfaction, or net-sat as political jargon would have it, for Albanese since last May’s election — a fall from the giddy heights of +35% last July and +33% just before Christmas.
Correction: referendums to change the constitution have a scorecard of eight out of forty-four, not eight out of nineteen. An odd error?
Been reading horse race journos telling me Labor’s honeymoon was over since June 22.
“Liberals to hold safe Aston – as Albanese is losing some of his sheen”?
[From the once “national affairs/political editor of Mudroch’s Brisbane Courier Mail, from the Howard government to July 2019 : 20 odd years editing national political affairs – what made print – during the Howard-Rudd-Gillard-Rudd-Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison governments, including the ‘friendly media’ spun Robodebt PR propaganda wars”? …. Isn’t that more accurate?]
… So how’s Dutton’s figures holding up – particularly in Victoria – where Aston is?….
Tudge won it last year : how “up for grabs” can it be?
… If Tudge – a ‘robber’s dog in a Liberal collar’ – can win it….
Rinse and repeat :- I can see the monocled media “Albo Labor on the slide?” headlines now, if Labor doesn’t win – been there before…..
Tudge, despite his obvious failings, was a long term and popular incumbent.
Now that he has gone, it is a whole new ball game. Labor are a very good chance of picking up Aston.
“Popular incumbent” – ‘The Family Guy’?
…. After the last couple of years – under the sort of publicity he’s been sucking in?
… “Jack Griffin” : “Peter Griffin” : tomayto/tomato….
The media demands an exciting PM.
The public doesn’t want an exciting PM.
Albo isn’t an exciting PM.
Media not happy.
Why Albo no eat onion? What media write about?
The LNP can only ever dream of Labor’s capacity to get federal politics off the front page.
Though a look at NSW currently, points to where the media will go all in good time. Stopping Labor from gaining office is NSW is essential to ensuring the narrative that Labor “is not trusted” has currency. A truism that will not be worth buckelies if Labor is in office nationwide with just little ole’ Tassie left to fall soon enough. Whereas if NSW stays Libs, after 11 years of revolving door LNP leaders, the truism can be readily spun back up and form a core aspect of the narrative going forward that Labor is not trusted and Albo faces test after test in coming months that he will readily fail in the eyes of the corporate media with the ABC falling quickly into line with the newly emerging narrative that Federal Labor might be a one term government as doubts grow over it’s ability to manage a declining and directionless economy. The Greens as per usual will at some point mindlessly attack from the left flank to hasten the decline and fall of a do nothing Labor govt … ChatGPT could write this dross blindfolded.
This analysis seems a little caught up in a Canberra media bubble. I think most Australians are thinking about their interest rates right now, not the Voice.
Only 33% of Australians need to be concerned about interest rates. That’s another issue which is way overplayed. If you want to understand what more Australians are worried about try , supermarket checkouts, butchers’ prices. cost of internet & streaming services, air travel costs, etc.
Fair point, I should have said cost of living more broadly, although 33% of voters is more than enough to swing an election.
It’s worth bearing in mind that a good percentage of voters have term deposit accounts & are delighted to see interest rates rising.
The joy from a small increase in your savings account does not match the rage of people with bank loans.
33% have a mortgage, how many more rent? Cause their rents are sky-rocketing to cover the increase on top of housing shortage.
RBA going to cause a recession at current pace.
Generally speaking, a third of householders own outright, a third have mortgages and a third rent in this country.
Quite different to the EU, especially on the Continent, where home ownership is much less common.
For the simple reason that rents are state regulated, to varying degrees, and tenants, private or semi-state quangos, have security of tenure.
It took several revolutions, some quite violent, for various governments to work out that a securely housed populace tends to be more obedient.
Yep. The shine is coming off Albo because he’s not addressing the cost of living issues. Just like the shine came of the smashing win of Ardern and NZ Labour. It’s because the elephant in the room is not being looked at. The rebooting of mass immigration and the addition of 400,000 people in 2022 into demand queues for housing, healthcare, etc.