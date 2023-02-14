After a long trial replete with grubby allegations, Pauline Hanson is going to have to pony up for a big chunk of Brian Burston’s legal fees.

The former One Nation Katter’s Australia Party independent United Australia Party senator sued his old boss Hanson for defamation back in June 2020 over comments she made in a Facebook post, a television interview and a text to his wife. Federal Court Justice Robert Bromwich has ordered Hanson pay 75% of the costs of the interlocutory application.

A look back, then, on the ballad of Brian and Pauline — quite possibly the most publicly fractious political relationship in a party littered with them.