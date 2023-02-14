That Australian sporting codes are embracing pride rounds reflects a welcome change of attitude and behaviour towards LGBTIQA+ people — and exemplifies the ethical leadership and change of tone required for organisational policies, practices and culture to change.

This is why — despite the kerfuffle surrounding the National Basketball League’s (NBL) inaugural pride round — we need to see the initiative as a success, as well as an important step in the long slog towards full inclusion and equality.

What happened? Having dodged Manly’s mistake of announcing a pride jersey without consulting players, the NBL still wound up with multiple players refusing to don the rainbow logo and/or attend awareness training on grounds of religion or culture. After media scrutiny, their teammates stuck with their usual jerseys to protect their fellow players from being, as described in a Twitter statement, “targeted”, “shamed”, “vilified” and made to feel they no longer “have a safe place in our sport”.