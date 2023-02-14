That Australian sporting codes are embracing pride rounds reflects a welcome change of attitude and behaviour towards LGBTIQA+ people — and exemplifies the ethical leadership and change of tone required for organisational policies, practices and culture to change.
This is why — despite the kerfuffle surrounding the National Basketball League’s (NBL) inaugural pride round — we need to see the initiative as a success, as well as an important step in the long slog towards full inclusion and equality.
What happened? Having dodged Manly’s mistake of announcing a pride jersey without consulting players, the NBL still wound up with multiple players refusing to don the rainbow logo and/or attend awareness training on grounds of religion or culture. After media scrutiny, their teammates stuck with their usual jerseys to protect their fellow players from being, as described in a Twitter statement, “targeted”, “shamed”, “vilified” and made to feel they no longer “have a safe place in our sport”.
Even before Ian Roberts ‘came out’, it’s hard to recall any problems with the first 3 letters of the tag.
The rest of that now, apparently endless and given a + sign to save breath for the PKs et al on radio – is an entirely different cup of hemlock.
I struggle with the whole ‘gay pride’ thing, actually. I am heterosexual and I was born that way. Genetics, I guess? Others are born gay, lesbian or bisexual. I am not ‘proud’ to be straight. I just am, no thanks to anything I’ve done. Why are people ‘proud’ to be gay, or bi? That’s presumably the way they were born. Should one be proud of being blonde, brunette or redheaded? Blue eyed, green eyed or brown eyed? Sorry, bu the whole ‘pride’ thing is something I find vaguely offensive, and extremely pointless and stupid. I’m old enough to remember when being anything other than straight was illegal. Happily, those days are gone, but like all pendulums, this one has swung too far, and now we are having the ‘gay’ thing rammed down our throats (no pun intended). Can’t we all just move along, accept our differences and be proud and happy to be Australian?
In defence of pendulums, the swing is usually fine.
There are people proud of being red-haired – ranga pride. Should that be forbidden?
The ‘we are one’ nonsense is just that, nonsense, and if I hear it sung on the ABC one more time I’ll vomit.
I’m a straight, mature aged woman so I can’t provide any personal insights, but have always assumed it to be about having the courage to be who you are despite the prejudice and persecution. I reckon that’s a courage to be proud of.
Given your comment though, I wonder if we should be proud to be Australian? For a great many of us, it’s just a matter of chance.
There’s a US university where students wear “Nerd pride” on their shirts. I think the”pride” claim is to say”what I am is nothing to be ashamed of, despite what some think.”
Because of all the people telling them they should be ashamed of it.
A mere five years ago we had to have a plebiscite just so homosexuals could have equal legal rights and even then, two out of every five people said they shouldn’t.
Now the same playbook is being repurposed to attack transgenderism.
Yeah but nah.
And I’m not going to be respecting the moral agency of homophobes.