In the southern Turkish city of Antakya, Behzat put a blanket and an umbrella over his father, who was trapped under the rubble after one of the most devastating earthquakes in recent history hit the town and destroyed Behzat’s childhood home. He dug his father out with his bare hands and promised the old man, whose legs were stuck under a concrete block, that help was on the way.
Twenty-four agonising hours later, Behzat asked his wife, my sister Gokce, to check on him. “I cannot look him in the eye any more. I told him help was coming. It isn’t.”
Behzat’s father died, as did his mother, his cousins, and thousands of others, because there was no one there to provide the needed help.
Now I know why the main roads around the country are so good, yet buildings are shabbily constructed. Most roads were made before Erdegon came to power.
Blaming Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and making it stick? He’s engineered profound social change in the country for the ‘benefit of the people’ in the name of Tanrı (Allah). This disaster will probably be spun into a ‘God’s will’ argument.
Very sad news but interesting info. Thanks Crikey.
And one brave academic journo too.
The country is now seeing the price that comes with Erdogan’s fantasy of becoming the new Caliph……………………………
Only a amoral person could refer to people complaining about the lack of preparedness and response “Complainers”.
Then again, most people believe that Erdegon is a bully and a thief.
I look at the buildings which have been flattened and note that reinforcing steel seems to be lacking everywhere.
I have absolutely no doubt that Erdogan will round up a few hundred of his opponents and try to pin the responsibility on them……….
right-wing governments are all the same – corrupt, self-serving and incompetent
Shame the dead have not been removed from the rubble as well as the remaining living and US funded think tanks and media are already drooling and salivating for regime change. Absolutely disgusting.
They failed with regime change in Russia, so the US will desperately attempt the same with Erdogan.
This sounds bloody awful, but sadly predictable. Best of luck, my friend.