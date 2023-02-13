Sales of the Ford Ranger are up 42% in January. The 1.87-metre tall 4×4 ute has been Australia’s top-selling car for a while now, and the number of them on the road keeps rising.
But the Ford Ranger is teensy-weensy next to the Chevrolet Silverado. That’s the big ute offering from General Motors ever since it closed down the Holden brand. The Silverado is 1.91 metres tall, more than two metres wide and nearly six metres long. Sales rose 215% in January.
This is what one looked like trying to squeeze into a parking space in January this year.
Leave a comment
Thanks for pointing this out it is gross, other people and efficiency don’t get a look in this is a good analogy of Neoliberalism, it is not about the community or a sense of responsibility concerning the environment.
Yes. Thatcher summed it up nicely with her remark denying there is any such thing as society. It’s all just individuals. It’s analagous to a theatre or cinema where all the audience are stting down and all, or nearly all, have a decent view. Then some of the audience stand up so they have a great view, but nobody behind them can see unless they stand up too. Soon all the audience is standing. Then some of them climb on the seats, so everyone stands on the seats. Nobody has a better view than before, they are all worse off, anybody who tries to remain seated can see nothing, but who’s going to make them all sit down? With a neoliberal mindset, telling, or even suggesting, everyone to sit down is nanny state evil socialist oppression and the sky will fall in.
There is another aspect to this these big utes are designed to be pretty easy to service and those parts are cheap and the rest have good longevity, it sounds like what our car industry had to take into account for Aussie conditions doesn’t it?
We are crying ot for a decent homegrown car industry that is partially funded with taxes like many other countries do, it has to do with identity and travelling , high stakes for s and a big vote winner. But can an ostensibly Neoliberal government get their heads around practical egalitarian vehicles with all the Neolib noise and pressure… hmm at this stage I doubt it
“ Big cars are contagious — if all the cars around you are enormous, being in a small one is less safe.”
YES! That’s why I gave my beloved little Honda Jazz up for a Kia Sportage and everyone I know who bought an SUV did it for safety as well.
There’s a perception out there in some it’s some weird kind of fashion statement or keeping up with the Joneses effect. It isn’t. It’s purely for safety. Being able to see is vital on the road.
Thanks for being part of the problem. The fact that other people keep buying the wrong cars means I’m less safe, but I refuse to pile on. I consider my 1.7 tonne sedan indulgent.
I’d rather have a car that weighs less than a tonne, like my last two, but they’re not really a thing anymore. Again, thanks for that.
Your 1.7 tonne sedan may weigh less than Kathy’s Kia Sportage; yours is quite a large vehicle, even if its being a sedan makes it a bit safer for other vehicles and pedestrians. But surely moving up enormously in scale just because ‘they’re not really a thing anymore’ is also ‘part of the problem’. It sounds like the herd instinct.
If ‘they’re not really a thing’ any more, will that mean they are cheaper?
I couldn’t buy a light car that was worth a damn, which means not just decent but common. So I bought a safe one; a 2007 Liberty.
Doesn’t steal any vision from those behind, doesn’t murder pedestrians.
Notice as Utes become bigger, they become less efficient and less practical. And less of a work vehicle – try and drop some 2400×1200 sheets of boarding into the miniscule tray of your 4×4, twin cab behemoth! -Well, we have roof racks – yeah – you need a stepladder to get the sheets up or down!
My husband still has his Falcon ute, which is a ‘ute’. Those other vehicles are not utes but are american pick-up trucks.
Spot on Mr. Liddle. Any tradie who turns up at my place in a four door ute I consider not to be a true tradesman, more an amateur wannabe ready to impose an impressive invoice. Totally impracticable work vehicle. By the way, peer in and check the rear seat, usually full of empty coke cans and macdonald wrappers, never been sat in.
It has become an arms race, pure and simple.
Nothing but contempt for the hollowed-out souls who buy these monstrosities.
“But I’m not a monstrosity. I’ve got “kids on board” and their lives take precedence over yours!”
Not only do they have ‘kids on board’ when it suits, they also ‘need’ those behemoths for ‘going off-road in the bush’. As if that were some kind of right or entitlement.
A good business idea would be to provide a ‘spay on’ mud service for the wealthy 4×4 owners in prestigious suburbs. An additional extra, if expensive, would be tastefully decorative insect bodies for the windscreen, so that the neighbours and drivers of puny cars could believe you were a rugged bush type and not some poseur.
I thought that mud was already available in a spray can from Super Cheap?
In the UK this is often referred to as the ‘Chelsea tractor’. Sure enough, that wealthy inner London borough, not noted for its expanses of challenging off-road terrain, is inundated with 4x4s.
They’re Toorak Tractors here.
And the people who drive them “Toorak Tractor Benefactors”
My family has an Everest. I would have rathered a VW Caddy (Leisure Activity Vehicle) as it carries more and has more space, despite being smaller, but fashion dictated my spouse insisting on the Everest. It’s a pain in the arse to load due to its height.
And yet my mum did fine with three kids in a 79 Corolla.
I didn’t realise there were so many small dicks around.
The line of tall parked vehicles by street kerbs makes every corner a blind corner. Trying to turn right is increasingly risky due to reduced visibility and people preferring to play chicken over slowing to allow cross-traffic.
These things are awful. I visited Canada & the USA last year and was horrified by how big vehicles were becoming there. Beyond road safety issues, these monster cars are appalling for pedestrians, and for establishing any kind of walkable public environment.
I lived in an American city where it was almost impossible to get to the local gym on foot because of the configuration of roads and car-parking around it.