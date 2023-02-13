News Corp’s Australian arm is digesting the news of its first quarter-to-quarter fall in subscriber offerings. As confidence in unlimited blue-sky growth crashes into the hard ceiling of reality, it is time to ask: has the company in Australia reached its Netflix moment?

The market seems to think so. Shares in the US company slid about 7% in New York on Friday, more than undoing the tick-up out of January’s announced axing of plans to re-merge News Corp with Fox Corp.

The Australian arm seems most troubled. For the first quarter in a decade, subscriptions for its mastheads (The Australian and the capital city tabloids) are down on the previous quarter. So are subs to its legacy pay-TV and streaming services it’s trying to spin out of the Foxtel wreckage.