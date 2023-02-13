News Corp’s Australian arm is digesting the news of its first quarter-to-quarter fall in subscriber offerings. As confidence in unlimited blue-sky growth crashes into the hard ceiling of reality, it is time to ask: has the company in Australia reached its Netflix moment?
The market seems to think so. Shares in the US company slid about 7% in New York on Friday, more than undoing the tick-up out of January’s announced axing of plans to re-merge News Corp with Fox Corp.
The Australian arm seems most troubled. For the first quarter in a decade, subscriptions for its mastheads (The Australian and the capital city tabloids) are down on the previous quarter. So are subs to its legacy pay-TV and streaming services it’s trying to spin out of the Foxtel wreckage.
If only News Corp would sell off Kayo so I can subscribe for AFL coverage. I refuse to release even a single dollar to that media organisation (a polite description).
Kudos.
Obscurity their destiny.
I tuned into Sky-after-Dark the other evening and with the likes of Peta Credlin, Rita Panahi, Paul Murray, Andrew Bolt, Cory Bernardi and others it was a very amateurish and highly partisan presentation.
To survive, they will have to focus on impartial news presentation and drop all this Right Wing rubbish or the are finished.
Reporting actual News?????……………….
…………that would be a bridge too far for He Who Must Not Be Named.
Finally, some good news! The only thing to trump that would be a death in the family.
SAD what a great acronym, nominative determinism?
The Sky After Dark Comedy Show appears to be like some strange US sitcom.
Set in a TV station where the inmates appear to be mendacious, paranoid, scared of the other, black/brown/yellow/aliens of any sort, people who have the temerity to present facts and question them and are all very shouty at such and that even at their own cohort.
The inmates consist of far right wing to libertarian current and ex politicians, their enablers, media hacks of much the same variety, as well as the really odd RWRNJ, the second R being for Religious.
Out here in regional Australia Sky has been inflicted on FT , in a desperate attempt to increase its dismal ratings, so no need to subscribe to the stupidity it pops up while going through to other channels.
One of their most comic turns was when on SAD all the inmates were rabbiting on about the POTUS election that was stolen from their Radge Orange Bampot, as the Scots have it.
It was amazing to watch the antediluvians Alan Jones, also Maurice Newman followed by the younger inmates Bolt, Credlin , Dean, Panahi et al, frothing at the mouth in their lunatic presentations about the electoral fraud concerning Trump’s loss of both the Electoral College and the popular vote by c. 6 million votes.
The question never asked of them , as far as I could hear/see…if the Democratic Party was exercising such electoral fraud, how come they lost seats in the House of Representatives and at that stage had yet to win a single Senate seat?
I am so glad that other people are watching this farce. For two years I’ve worried that my confusion and disbelief about the SAD content was being seen as paranoia and overstatement.