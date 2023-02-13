A city council declaring a concrete car park a heritage site sounds like a satire of architectural pretension. But in Melbourne, it could soon become reality.

An official review recently recommended a seven-storey car park in Carlton be covered by a heritage overlay. The report’s authors declared it “striking, robust and bold”, despite locals telling The Age they find it “pretty grey” and that it would be better used for housing. The City of Melbourne will make a final decision later this year.

A Car park on the corner of Grattan and Cardigan street (Source: Benjamin Clark)

I work across the road from the “Brutalist” slab and don’t find its hulking frame particularly inspiring on my lunch breaks — nor do I value the dead, expensive space it takes up, especially at a time when cities internationally are increasingly junking car parks for walkable public spaces.