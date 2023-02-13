Just a year after a crowd of anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown campaigners filled the front lawns of New Parliament House in Canberra, the dregs of the freedom movement have held a poorly attended anniversary protest in the nation’s capital.

The protest’s dismal turnout, which was hyped on social media and foreshadowed on Ben Fordham’s 2GB radio program, shows how the energy from the convoying, protesting and camping wing of Australia’s anti-vaccine movement is at its nadir.

Over the weekend, a small crowd of loosely packed, red ensign flag-waving and placard-holding protesters assembled and marched across a campsite, the governor-general’s residence and outside of Parliament House.