Just a year after a crowd of anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown campaigners filled the front lawns of New Parliament House in Canberra, the dregs of the freedom movement have held a poorly attended anniversary protest in the nation’s capital.
The protest’s dismal turnout, which was hyped on social media and foreshadowed on Ben Fordham’s 2GB radio program, shows how the energy from the convoying, protesting and camping wing of Australia’s anti-vaccine movement is at its nadir.
Over the weekend, a small crowd of loosely packed, red ensign flag-waving and placard-holding protesters assembled and marched across a campsite, the governor-general’s residence and outside of Parliament House.
More to the point, the antivax movement has won. The only significant policy measures on vaccination (or on any kind of attempt to reduce the Covid death toll) still in place are the prohibitions on vaccination imposed by ATAGI (most odiously for children under 5). These guys can take their victory lap over the graves of those dying every day.
Is the winner anti-vax lunacy or just a combo of time plus apathy?
Yes.
The great Australian apathy coupled with a complete failure of public health administrators to promote vaccinations consistently & clearly has seen the objective of the cookers achieved.
I was waiting in hope for a publicity campaign appealing to our better selves, self-interest and common sense, along the lines of the ‘life be in it’ and ‘slip slop slap’ campaigns – pretty effective, and all without law enforcement backup.
I don’t think it was an anti vax victory. The Victorian election showed how little traction the movement had generally. I just think the evidence points to this reason: “Because Business”.
Hang on John. I feel you’ve overlooked some key data.
Our Chief Medical Officer, Dr Paul Kelly, when announcing last week that the government was rolling out a 5th vaccination / 3rd booster shot, agreed with data from the UK which showed that in the age bracket of 70 and above, 800 ppl required vaccinating to prevent a single hospitalisation.
In the younger brackets, this number increases dramatically. For example, to save a single hospitalisation due to Covid-19 for people in their 40’s, 92,000 vaccinations must occur.
If the vaccines were 100% safe, that’d be fine, but they’re not. A peer-reviewed study of the data from Pfizer and Moderna’s original randomised control trials, show that in those original trials, 1 in every 800 people suffered from a serious adverse reaction, above the baseline set by the placebo.
Pfizer was slightly safer, but the number was still more than 1-in-1000.
To force any age bracket under 70 to take these vaccines, you’ll be creating more illness and long lasting health problems than you save.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22010283
Got news for you, JAR, there isn’t a vaccination ever produced that’s 100% safe. 1 in 800 or 1000 are pretty good odds as against dying. In my last four jabs I’ve had a head ache once and a sore arm once. I’ll take it.
Just wish they’d quit their tiresome Saturday marches in the Melbourne CBD.
Didn’t know about that. Might check it out further (can probably get my hands on a few dozen rotten eggs).
What do they actually want?
They don’t know.
But they know it’s your fault they can’t have it!
“The anti-vaccine movement doesn’t need to protest outside Parliament anymore. It’s already inside.”
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
As a Canberran I am glad to see this failure. Last year the group closed the Lifeline Bookfair on the first day of its annual, February, three day sale.
I hardly seem to watch a TV program these days which does not advise viewers that if they are upset by some aspect they can contact Lifeline on the numbers provided. The Bookfair raises valuable funds to support Lifeline’s activities and it is a much loved biannual Canberra event. Many of us donated to help make up the loss of two and a half days of sales.
I was distressed too, by the attempt to meld with the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.