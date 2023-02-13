The total cost blowout for current major defence projects is nearly three times higher than that flagged by Labor last year, according to the auditor-general, with the projects’ combined cost nearly $18 billion over the original approved budget.

In October, Defence Minister Richard Marles accused the former Coalition government of financial mismanagement and a failure of leadership, seizing on defence department advice that suggested project overruns in the order of at least $6.5 billion.

But that figure is at odds with the auditor-general’s 2021–22 report on the country’s major defence projects, released Thursday, which found the approved budget for active major defence projects has swelled by some $17.5 billion as of June 30 last year.