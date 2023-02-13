A senior Labor minister has rejected suggestions the government’s pledge to allow certain refugees a pathway to permanent residency will encourage people smugglers to send migrants by boat to Australia.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek told Seven’s Sunrise program on Monday morning the government would continue to support offshore processing and turn back refugee boats headed for Australia.

Her comments came after the immigration minister announced the government would follow through on an election commitment to allow holders of temporary protection and safe haven enterprise visas to apply for permanent visas instead.