This week, Indigenous Voice to Parliament advocate and key member of the referendum working group Thomas Mayo told Crikey that people who want “to confuse voters” on the issue are “not going to stop asking for details”, nor will they stop “asking questions that they already have the answers for”.

Is that fair? After all, The West Australian reported earlier this week that opposition leader Peter Dutton is still open to bipartisan support for on the Voice… just as soon as more “details” are confirmed.

Let’s look back at Dutton’s struggle with finding out even a single detail about the proposed Voice.