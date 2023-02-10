The NSW Greens will call for a 75% tax on the profits that landowners make when their land is rezoned.

The party says those profits are currently untaxed and so landowners benefit from a “massive transfer of public wealth into private hands” when their land increases in value due to rezoning decisions made by governments.

A Greens policy document seen by Crikey, says the tax would be levied at 75% of the difference between the officially assessed land value before the rezoning compared to the land value afterwards.