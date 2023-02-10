Members of the crossbench have called for Communications Minister Michelle Rowland’s resignation following revelations she received large donations from Sportsbet in the lead-up to her election last year.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who is leading the push, moved a motion in Parliament Thursday after question time for Rowland to stand down, or have the prime minister intervene, for accepting a string of gifts and donations from the online gambling industry before the 2022 federal election.

“I’ve made the point, I hope, as clear as needs to be made that the minister is completely and utterly conflicted. Completely and utterly conflicted,” Wilkie said.