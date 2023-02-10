The eSafety commissioner has rejected the Australian tech sector’s proposed regulations for not doing enough to detect and remove online child sexual abuse and terrorist material from their services.

Tech industry associations representing companies like Meta and Google now have until March 9 to supply an improved version of the regulations for registration under the Online Safety Act or face having the eSafety commissioner develop enforceable industry standards for them.

On Thursday commissioner Julie Inman Grant announced she had written to the associations representing eight sections of the online industry to request they review and resubmit their draft industry codes.