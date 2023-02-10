Midway through this extraordinary story of the making of Australian literary and political culture, the people who made it and the times in which it was made, author Jim Davidson has Clem Christesen — the founder, defender and stalwart of Meanjin Quarterly — in the 1950s in Eltham where he had moved after he and wife Nina had arrived from Brisbane (Meanjin is a Turrbal word for the spike of land that bends the Maiwar/Brisbane River on which the much-flooded city sits).

Christesen was supplementing the meagre editor’s stipend given to him by the University of Melbourne by doing gardening work around the new, vaguely bohemian suburb (Eltham in those days was mudbrick, Featherston chairs and modern jazz from the HMV, though the Christesens had a bungalow). It occurred to Clem that he could make more money if he bought a dump truck and moved loads of dirt from one place to another. What on earth gave him that idea?

Everyone who has edited a “small” magazine knows exactly what gave him that idea. The “small” magazine’s need to be bloody edited, again and again, and the endless, lumpy, brownish articles that come through the door, and the ceaseless movement of loads of text from one place to another in the sodding thing, and then back again, because you realise you were right the first time.