Alfred Health director of physician education and rheumatologist Anne Powell said 50% of doctors in hospitals are burnt out.
“If you could have an AI go through and do all your discharge summaries, that would be great,” Powell told Crikey.
There may be roles for AI in a “paperwork heavy” and “bureaucratic rich” Australian hospital setting, but how does it fare passing a medical examination?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.