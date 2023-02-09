Calls for treaty to come before an Indigenous Voice to Parliament neglect “the biggest” coming together of First Nations peoples on these issues, says referendum working group member Thomas Mayo.

Senator Lidia Thorpe on Monday announced her resignation from the Greens to pursue leadership of what she called the “Blak sovereign movement”, which she said she couldn’t continue to do from within the party given leadership support for the Voice.

“It’s like you’re telling people that your wish list is already agreed,” Mayo told Crikey. “But it’s not. And it’s one person, who doesn’t represent [all] Indigenous people. She represents the state of Victoria.”