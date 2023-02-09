Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

A NSW cybersecurity agency whose taxpayer funding was recently increased by 300% has failed to ensure the government follows its own anti-hack policies, a new report has found. 

The minister responsible for the agency refused to comment following the NSW auditor-general’s scathing report. 

Cyber Security NSW was criticised by the auditor-general, Margaret Crawford, for not making sure other agencies comply with policies meant to protect people’s personal data. 