A NSW cybersecurity agency whose taxpayer funding was recently increased by 300% has failed to ensure the government follows its own anti-hack policies, a new report has found.
The minister responsible for the agency refused to comment following the NSW auditor-general’s scathing report.
Cyber Security NSW was criticised by the auditor-general, Margaret Crawford, for not making sure other agencies comply with policies meant to protect people’s personal data.
