Australia’s drug regulator bumping up the categorisation of MDMA and psilocybin for use in clinical settings as an assistant to psychotherapy has been hailed as a win for drug reform. But among advocates for psychotherapeutic uptake, there is collective concern this is a “cart before the horse” situation.

Psychiatrist and long-time advocate for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy Dr Nigel Strauss said the science has unfinished business. The resources and medical infrastructure required for rollout (namely, trained professionals) are not ready to go, he said, and without adequate training, the drugs risk being dealt as just another antidepressant.

“Psychiatrists are used to writing prescriptions, but doing psychotherapy is a whole new paradigm,” he told Crikey.