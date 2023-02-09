Separatists in Indonesia’s easternmost area of West Papua have taken guerrilla warfare to another level by kidnapping a New Zealand pilot in the rugged mountainous terrain of Nduga. History suggests this desperate bid to win some autonomy from Jakarta will not end well.

A separatist attack in 2018, in the same mountainous regency of Nduga — one of the poorest in the country — brought the full fury of Indonesia’s military down on villagers’ heads after separatists kidnapped and killed at least 17 road construction workers. In retaliation, the military flew in several hundred troops, razed villages and displaced many thousands of locals. At least 180 subsequently died in refugee camps.

More recently, in July last year, rebels in Nduga shot dead at least 11 civilians, an attack followed a month or so later by the discovery of two sacks filled with various body parts of four Indigenous Papuans.