In case you’ve missed the recent kerfuffle, ChatGPT is an OpenAI chatbot, able to answer detailed questions and write essays, poems and even computer programs. If you ask it a series of questions, it “remembers” your dialogue, using previous answers and questions to inform future responses. Essentially, it is proof we learned nothing from the Terminator movies.

The initial concerns it prompted came from teachers, worried students would cheat by using the platform’s access to the internet and its ability to passably mimic forms like the essay. And much like art AI apps like Lensa, creatives feared this would wipe out demand for their talents. “The apocalypse is well on its way”, wrote Nick Cave, which is such a Nick Cave way to respond to a computer’s clunky attempt at mimicking his work.

Perhaps sick of hearing a bunch of lefty artists and bleeding hearts whinging about art, conservatives have some concerns of their own. The chatbot refuses to say the n-word, and won’t write an ode to Donald Trump. Yep, like everything these days, ChatGPT has been infected with the woke mind virus.