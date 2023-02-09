Former Coalition minister Alan Tudge says he’ll quit Parliament, triggering a byelection in a Victorian seat the Liberal Party holds by just 2.8%.

The opposition education spokesman and Aston MP, who has held a number of ministerial portfolios in the past, told Parliament on Thursday his resignation would be effective next week.

“I informed the prime minister and speaker of my decision earlier today, and the leader of the opposition has known of my likely intention since early January, when my decision was cemented following the passing of my father,” Tudge said.

“It’s not been an easy decision for me but it is necessary for my health and for my family, among other reasons. I certainly have not taken this decision lightly.”

The 51-year-old said his teenage daughters had “known nothing other than their dad being away” and said his family had received death threats as recently as last week.

He went on to thank Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and other Liberals, before asking colleagues for a glass of water and taking a moment to collect himself as he appeared to fight back tears.

His resignation follows an appearance before the robodebt royal commission last week, where Tudge denied responsibility for the illegal scheme, despite serving as the minister for human services while it was ongoing.

Tudge was also confronted over his decisions during his time in that portfolio, including releasing the private information of welfare recipients to newspapers and running a media campaign to discredit critics.