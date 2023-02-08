Lidia Thorpe, to immediate applause/infamy, has departed the Greens to sit on the Senate crossbench as an independent, just over seven months after she was elected on a party ticket. We’ll come to her reasoning, but first, is it cricket?

The practical consequence of her move is that she is looking at the balance of a six-year term wielding the power, and collecting the salary, of a senator with no strings attached. There’s no ambiguity about this, and certainly no legal consequence.

The constitution establishes the basic mechanism by which we elect senators, and it speaks only of them as candidates; it does not mention political parties. Once elected, on whatever ticket, and sworn in, the successful candidate takes their seat and it’s theirs until their term ends. Unless there’s a double dissolution, that’s six years.