The most appropriate response to the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce report is a “meh” and a slow clap. Heavy on motherhood statements and light on detail (or how and when the detail will be provided), the report is remarkable only for its lack of imagination — and for studiously avoiding two important ways to strengthen Medicare.

It’s not that the content is bad or ill-conceived; it’s that it mostly restates what people have been saying for a decade or more. We know the “what”. We need to flesh out the “how”. In terms of genuine reform, the report hasn’t really advanced our thinking about how to build a healthcare system for the 21st century. There aren’t many new ideas in it.

The lack of imagination is hardly surprising. From the start, the taskforce was dominated by healthcare providers for whom the status quo, while not perfect, is certainly preferable to actual reform that puts the interests of the patient, public and taxpayer first.