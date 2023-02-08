Nigel Farage’s Australian tour last year was organised by two men: Damien Costas, the “porn king” and former Penthouse Australia publisher, and Joel Jammal.

Jammal is one of the people behind Turning Point Australia, a right-wing group named after the influential youth conservative group Turning Point USA. Jammal and Turning Point Australia have become increasingly common fixtures on the fringes of Australia’s conservative movement.

The group ran a climate denial event last week with One Nation NSW MP Mark Latham, former MP and United Australia Party national director Craig Kelly, and One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts hosted by Jammal. At the upcoming Church & State conference, Jammal will appear alongside Latham and Family First national director Lyle Shelton.