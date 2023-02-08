It’s not easy being green, as Kermit sang. He is perhaps not the only creature of that colour feeling this morning like a bit of a muppet.

As Parliament resumes, and the Albanese government begins the process of reshaping the country, the Greens have lost one senator with the departure of Lidia Thorpe — and much of their power in the Senate. As a chaser, on the same day, they also lost control of Yarra City Council in Melbourne, much of which lies across party leader Adam Bandt’s seat. Smaller potatoes, but this was a majority-Greens council, five out of nine seats, with a council-elected mayor. What’s happening among the leafy Greens?

Look, the first thing to note is that what is remarkable is not that there has been a Greens defection in the Senate, but that there haven’t been more, or sooner. The Greens have been in the Senate for more than 30 years, and it is a party founded on a set of abstract values rather than sectional interests, with a strong emphasis on the individual conscience. That it has kept together through some difficult decisions and compromises is due not only to the Greens being a real global movement, but also the high quality of leadership they have had over the years.