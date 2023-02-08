Former federal Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann has filed legal proceedings against Network Ten and News Life Media, the publisher of news.com.au and part of the Rupert Murdoch media empire for defamation over coverage of rape allegations made against him by his former colleague Brittany Higgins.

Lehrmann’s lawyers from Mark O’Brien Legal lodged statements of claim to the Federal Court online registry on Tuesday afternoon. The development follows legal correspondence from his lawyers with both media organisations (plus the ABC) last December threatening defamation action.

The Federal Court is yet to release the documents, but Lehrmann is expected to seek damages and aggravated damages for media reporting in February 2021 regarding Higgins’ allegations against him.