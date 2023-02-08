The big four consulting firms donated just over $850,000 in total to the two major parties in the last financial year, and landed more than $1.5 billion in government contracts in the same time.

The recently released Australian Electoral Commission donations data revealed that PwC, KPMG, Ernst & Young and Deloitte made slightly more political donations in 2021-22, which included a federal election, compared with previous years.

They donated about $857,000 over the financial year, with the money split fairly evenly between Labor and the Coalition.