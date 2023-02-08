Last August, during one of a series of trials that left online outrage merchant Alex Jones owing the families of Sandy Hook victims more than a billion dollars in damages, it was revealed that his lawyer had “messed up” and provided the families’ lawyer with his entire phone records.

They landed with a satisfying thud of schadenfreude, and allowed the complainants to demonstrate Jones’ frequent demonstrable lies under oath.

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch has delved deeply into them, reviewing more than 22,000 text messages Jones sent and received between August 2019 and May 2020. The tranche paints a grim picture of what it is to be Alex Jones. I mean, even grimmer than we already knew it was.