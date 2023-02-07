Former prime minister Tony Abbott, who once compared taking action on climate change to killing goats “to appease volcano gods”, has joined the board of a UK climate-sceptic think tank founded by a politician dubbed “the climate denier-in-chief”.

In a statement, Abbott said he was pleased to join the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), which he said “consistently injected a note of realism into the climate debate”, despite the charity spearheading the backlash against the UK government’s net-zero goal.

“All of us want to save the only planet we have, but this should not be by means which impoverish poorer people in richer countries and hold poorer countries back,” Abbott said of his appointment.