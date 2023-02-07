Your correspondent hasn’t had a crack at using these AI graphics thingies yet, but a great way to start would be to ask for a Stalinist/Maoist socialist-realist portrayal of: “Penny Wong complimenting the Biden administration on its correct handling of the stray Chinese spy balloon.”

That would be something to go on every Australian mantelpiece, commemorating the dizzying fortnight when the Albanese government put its marker down on both foreign affairs and national identity, fused them, and then offered us up to the US as an extension of its power in the Indo-Pacific. Jim Chalmers’ commitment to the rule of capital fits in with that neatly.

Yes, the fix is in, folks, and one has to doff the slouch hat to whoever inside Team Albo put this package together. It’s a brilliant combination of progressive demands on the question of national identity with centrist and right-wing demands on the question of national security. Here’s a thumbnail sketch of how it works.