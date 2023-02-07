Some politicians think all publicity is good publicity. Their maxim is it’s better to be talked about than not talked about regardless of the why and what. Few of these political Icarus types last long.

Former NSW deputy premier and Nationals Leader John Barilaro is one such dark arts practitioner. Everything is transactional, there’s a lack of morality, truth is on vacation, and consequences are someone else’s problem.

Right now, that someone else is the already under pressure Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet who has an election rolling around in 46 days.