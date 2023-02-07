On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the official interest rate to 3.35%, reaching a 10-year high. It is the bank’s ninth rate rise since the cycle began in May last year.

Is this the top? Are we done? The answer is: probably. And if not, there’s likely to be only one or two more rate rises after this. We will get to an official interest rate of 3.6% or 3.85% and then pause.

The big question is what happens then. Will house prices pause too? Or will they keep tumbling as the reality of high-interest rates hits continues to dawn on borrowers? While share prices snap around, rising and falling 5% in a day’s trade, house markets are slow to adjust.