Early afternoon last Thursday, 22-year-old Angus Collins was killed while riding his bike down Footscray Road, hit by a cement mixer turning across his path at a poorly designed intersection. This tragedy — a life cut short, a family permanently scarred — was just one of three road deaths that day in Victoria, and one of 37 so far this year.

A serial killer murdering at a similar rate would induce mass panic. Instead, we’ve collectively decided that an ongoing stream of death, injury and grief is the price we’re willing to pay to keep our transport system moving. Even how we describe the deaths on our roads conjures images of mere annoyance: the “road toll” is more than a price — it’s a national health emergency.

The imperative for emergency services is to sweep the broken glass, wash off the blood and get (motorised) traffic moving again. When a food delivery rider was hit by an SUV outside my house recently, the attending paramedic focussed on dragging the bike off the road and waving cars through before attending to the visibly bleeding patient sitting in the gutter.