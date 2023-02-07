Countless Australians visit older relatives in nursing homes — but how many of us still hesitate before we walk through the door, ready to recoil?

The pungent smell of humanity, the antecedents of death — so often associated with nursing homes — offer a grim truth: facilities built for the gradual decline into old age cannot be retrofitted to manage the clinical care needs of an older population with increasingly compressed morbidity.

Aged care, nursing homes and residential care are all synonymous in the eyes of the community, the sector and the government. This could be because residential care receives 60% of all aged care funding. It could also be because it presents the highest operational (and reputational) risk.