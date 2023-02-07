Yesterday the ABC published a piece looking at the various impediments to home ownership faced by different generations. It features (among many other voices) Kerrie Boylett, 68, who recounts the struggle and sacrifice she faced buying a home in 1995.
“It was really hard, really hard — I mean, I remember once I had the electricity cut off for three days,” she recalls.
There were no holidays until my daughter was 13. I would have dinner parties at my place for friends, instead of going out, by buying two kilos of meat and making a salad and spaghetti bolognese and a cake. And that’s how I had friends and entertainment — at home.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.