The front line in the global culture wars has pushed its way into the heart of Florida’s education system, as Governor Ron DeSantis competes to become the leader of the Republican Party’s “boo to books” faction.

He’s accelerating a national trend that’s ripping the mask off the coded “war on woke” to reveal what it’s really about. It’s a war on empathy, on kindness and understanding. As Adam Serwer warned in The Atlantic back in 2018: “The cruelty is the point.”

Australia can expect the same action on full-bore “rinse-repeat” any day now.