I spent 13 years of my life at Tangara School, the subject of last week’s Four Corners episode on ABC. Along with other alumni, I have spent months working with the program in their investigation into Opus Dei schools in Sydney.

So it was incredibly disheartening to hear NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet — who I once knew personally — state: “A complaint against the schools in that program had never been made to that independent authority or the education minister’s office.”

Firstly, this is a misleading claim. A former student at Tangara School made contact with the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) multiple times, immediately after she left the school and as recently as 2022 when our group first approached Four Corners. In all instances, her concerns were dismissed and she was told that she would need to speak to the school itself.