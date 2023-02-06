This past November, I ran as the independent teal candidate for the seat of Caulfield in the Victorian election. As one of four Climate 200 endorsed candidates in Victoria, and the first to be publicly announced, my candidacy was met with a huge media storm, including the front page of The Australian, as well as feature profiles in The Age and Guardian Australia.

In Caulfield and across the state, there was intense interest in my seat, which, since its creation in 1927, has almost entirely been held by the Liberal Party. For the duration of my campaign, SportsBet even had my candidacy in Caulfield with the best odds to pull off a victory.

I did not win my race unfortunately, with Liberal David Southwick clinching the seat with 44.5% of the vote. However, I do not for a second regret running as a candidate; I learnt many important lessons — both positive and negative — that will continue to shape my perspective on politics for years to come.