A damning report has slammed the NSW government for the way it recruited John Barilaro to a New York trade position, and has accused a former senior minister of misleading the public.

The ex-deputy premier’s appointment as the state’s US trade envoy had “all the trademarks of a ‘jobs for the boys’ position”, an interim report into the hiring process has found.

A state Parliament committee looking into the appointment process said in the report, released on Monday morning, there had been a “pattern of ministerial interference and a lack of transparency”.