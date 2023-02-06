Treasurer Jim Chalmers must be getting some sort of kick out of the calm-but-hysterical treatment that his little piece on Australia’s future is getting from the News Corpse crew.

The essay in The Monthly, “Capitalism after the crises”, is nothing much. It’s the notice of intention by the treasurer and the Albanese government to create a “values-based capitalism” in Australia, and it’s in the spirit of Kevin Rudd’s essay in the same publication 15 years earlier, “Howard’s Brutopia“. But Rudd’s piece was a real essay with a core, driving argument, which sought to portray the Howard government as Hayekian ideologues, and not the practical conservatives they claimed to be.

“Howard’s Brutopia” was part of Rudd’s repositioning of Labor, the party he’d taken over, when it was flat out of ideas and looked like it would be forever. Chalmers is no Rudd, and one could generously say it’s a brave try. It’s not really an essay. Though it seems Chalmers wrote it all himself, it reads like a speech written for him, to be given to a regional conference of financial managers in Cloncurry, and with a bit of Heraclitus from BrainyQuote bolted on to both ends.