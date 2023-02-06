Australians should temper expectations of major cost of living payments ahead of May’s Federal budget, the treasurer has warned, as curbing inflation remains at the centre of Labor’s economic policy agenda, even as the budget is expected to head back into surplus.

Speaking to the annual Chifley Research Centre conference on Sunday, Jim Chalmers took the opportunity to outline the government’s economic policy agenda for the new parliamentary year, which he said will focus on providing cost of living relief so long as it doesn’t add to inflation.

In the wake of eight consecutive interest rate rises, Chalmers said any cost of living relief worked into the May budget will have to come in the spirit of “restraint”, as was the case in October, when the government banked unexpected revenue instead of spending it.