The official Yes and No campaigns for the referendum on a Voice to Parliament will launch this month. As the government straps in for a neutral ride to educate the public and equip them with the tools — not the answer — to vote, Crikey put the call-out to a collection of creative agencies to determine their vision and version of the who, what, when, where and why in such a campaign.

An audience of many

Creative director of Indigenous creative agency Ingeous Studios Leigh Harris, a Kanolu and Gungarri man, called the critical “who” a motley mix of middle-aged white Australia, “allies”, pro-treaty (and No-voting) Indigenous peoples, fresh-faced voters, and rural and remote Indigenous communities. He said that a one-size-fits-all campaign won’t reach each piece of this puzzle.

The 30-to-65-year-old “Australian bogan” cohort might respond to someone on par with the late Chopper Read talking to them through a television commercial, Harris said. But for a Black audience that is pushing for treaty and saying no to a Voice, traditional advertising has its limits.