Former Liberal minister Christian Porter is seen on a screen at the royal commission into the robodebt scheme (Image: AAP/Darren England)
The robodebt royal commission has provided rare insight into how Australian politicians seek to avoid accountability by using talking points to spin media coverage. 

Christian Porter admitted at a hearing on Thursday he had little personal insight into robodebt and relied heavily on talking points supplied by others when he responded to media criticism in a series of interviews in late 2016 and early 2017. 

At the time, Porter — who was the social services minister in Malcolm Turnbull’s ministry — was filling in for Alan Tudge as human services minister while Tudge was on leave.