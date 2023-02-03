The robodebt royal commission has provided rare insight into how Australian politicians seek to avoid accountability by using talking points to spin media coverage.

Christian Porter admitted at a hearing on Thursday he had little personal insight into robodebt and relied heavily on talking points supplied by others when he responded to media criticism in a series of interviews in late 2016 and early 2017.

At the time, Porter — who was the social services minister in Malcolm Turnbull’s ministry — was filling in for Alan Tudge as human services minister while Tudge was on leave.