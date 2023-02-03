It has now been more than 48 hours since the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) revealed its annual dump of political donations data for the 2021-22 financial year. If you’re disappointed with the lack of detailed media coverage, it is worth having a deep dive for yourself on the AEC’s “Transparency Register”.

While Crikey led Wednesday’s edition with two stories after having about two hours to dig into the detail released at 9am, other media were decidedly less interested.

Media MIA

Seven’s main 6pm bulletin in Melbourne on Wednesday managed just a 17-second read by Peter Mitchell, which mentioned the big spending of UAP founder Clive Palmer and billionaire Anthony Pratt. Meanwhile, its rival at Nine was only good for about 15 seconds and covered nothing more than Palmer’s record $123.5 million expense.