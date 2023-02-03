NSW state election candidates for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party have promised voters a push to abandon the state’s ban on nuclear energy while offering solutions to the Coalition’s “energy disaster”, which one candidate claimed would force residents to use “cow dung” to heat their homes.

The pitch was made Thursday night at Dee Why RSL, where organisers claim 600 people showed up to watch climate change denialists and outspoken figures from the fringes of Australia’s far-right address prospective voters on climate change and energy policy.

One Nation’s candidate for the seat of Campbelltown in Sydney’s south-west, Adam Zahra, told the room that he was there to “ask questions” about energy policy.