A high-profile court case between independent MP Monique Ryan and her chief of staff Sally Rugg has been waved off for at least two weeks, as the pair try to reach a settlement in private.

The parties reached an agreement on Friday, enforced by a Commonwealth undertaking, that will see them head to mediation on February 13, before the matter returns to the Federal Court on February 17. Rugg will remain in her job until at least 5pm that day on “miscellaneous leave”.

Rugg, an activist and leading advocate for marriage equality in Australia, launched a suit against Ryan in the Federal Court late last month over an alleged breach of the Fair Work Act’s “general protections” provisions.