I was leaning against our troubled Britz campervan in Rotorua, New Zealand, watching the shadow cast by a BP station stretch across the pavement, when my curiosity got the better of me.

“Why is it that so many New Zealanders seem to dislike Australians?” I blurted out to the 40-something-year-old local mechanic fixing our van.

Tristan, a man of seemingly few words among strangers, was nonplussed at first, his round face shifting to one side as he looked away. After pausing, he offered this analogy: “I think the whole New Zealand-Australia thing is kind of like Holden and Ford — that’s probably it.”