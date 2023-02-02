In early January, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck embarked on his first diplomatic mission of the year: in pursuit of a Baltic Sea pipeline. But this had nothing to do with Russian gas or the controversial Nord Stream project. On a snowy day in Oslo, Norway’s capital, standing against a blue backdrop emblazoned with the Norwegian coat of arms, Habeck detailed a vision of a 750-kilometre channel to this Nordic nation that will bring 4 million metric tons of hydrogen fuel to Germany per year by 2030.

“Norway is our most important energy supplier today and should remain so as we move toward a climate-neutral future,” Habeck said.

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Norway emerged as the conscience-clearing alternative to Russian petroleum — quickly ascending to be Europe’s top source of gas and a major source of crude oil. For Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, 2022 was a year of diplomatic missions across Europe to launch or strengthen energy partnerships. In March 2022, at a joint press conference with Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated plainly what many European leaders had likely been thinking: “I would much rather have energy from Norway than from Russia.”